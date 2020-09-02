Brownsville man fails to report as a sex offender, faces up to 10 years in prison

BROWNSVILLE — A Brownsville man faces up to 10 years in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender in 2015.

Albert Frank Garza, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Garza twice served prison sentences for his offenses.

In 1980, Garza was convicted of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. He served 48 months in prison for this.

However, in 1983, Garza was again convicted of a similar charge. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for committing indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14.

The press release indicating this did not specify how Garza committed the crime if he was sentenced to prison for four years from his original charge.

The Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) requires sex offenders to register every year for their crimes.

Garza registered until 2014 from his previous residence in Colorado.

However, he never registered again and authorities could not locate him.

On September 24, 2019, authorities arrested Garza in Brownsville for possession of a controlled substance.

Officials learned that Garza was using the fictitious name “Martin Infante Garcia.”

Authorities learned that Garza had lived in Texas since at least April 2019 but had failed to register as a sex offender within the required three days of arrival.

Garza’s sentencing date is set for November 25.

Garza faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine for his offense.