BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one dead.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, the Brownsville Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit responded to the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue in reference to an Auto-Pedestrian crash.

According to the BPD Traffic Investigation Unit, a man was crossing the street on Minnesota Avenue without using the crosswalk at the corner of Minnesota and Padre Island Highway.

The man was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in critical condition, he was later pronounced dead at 2:23 a.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle involved in the accident remained at the location and waited for officers to arrive.

Brownsville PD Criminal Investigation Unit is currently working to identify the deceased man.

The man is described as a Hispanic five-foot-seven-inch man with a weight of 180 to 200 pounds. He is believed to be between eh ages of 50 to 60 years old.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.