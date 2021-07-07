Brownsville man crashes into tree during DPS pursuit, troopers find 15 marijuana bundles

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Law enforcement officials conducted a drug seizure in Cameron County on Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a tree.

According to a release, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop a Ford pickup truck in Brownsville for a traffic violation.

However, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and after a short pursuit crashed into a tree on West Madison Street and 20th Street in Brownsville.

Troopers arrested the driver, David Ramirez-Salazar, 21, for evading arrest. Investigators also discovered 15 bundles of marijuana weighing 355 pounds in Ramirez-Salazar’s truck.

Ramirez-Salazar was transported to the Cameron County Jail. He is charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.