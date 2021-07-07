Brownsville man crashes into tree during DPS pursuit, troopers find 15 marijuana bundles

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — Law enforcement officials conducted a drug seizure in Cameron County on Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a tree.

According to a release, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper attempted to stop a Ford pickup truck in Brownsville for a traffic violation.

However, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and after a short pursuit crashed into a tree on West Madison Street and 20th Street in Brownsville.

Troopers arrested the driver, David Ramirez-Salazar, 21, for evading arrest. Investigators also discovered 15 bundles of marijuana weighing 355 pounds in Ramirez-Salazar’s truck.

Ramirez-Salazar was transported to the Cameron County Jail. He is charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday