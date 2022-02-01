BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — Federal authorities have arrested a man accused of uploading hundreds of files of child pornography.

A criminal complaint was filed against Daniel Molstad, a 26-year-old Brownsville resident, on Jan. 28 after an investigation by the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigations Task Force revealed he was uploading files of child exploitation to a Dropbox account.

On Jan. 27, investigators met with Molstad where he admitted to receiving, distributing, and possessing child pornography for around two years through online chat groups. The complaint states that child porn videos were found on the Telegram app on Molstad’s phone.

Investigators determined Molstad received and/or distributed more than 200 videos of child pornography containing prepubescent children and even some instances of infants between the ages of three to six months old.

Molstad was arrested on Jan. 27. He is being held without bond.