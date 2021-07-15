Police: Brownsville man arrested for recording a woman in the restroom

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Brownsville Police have arrested a Brownsville man with an invasive visual recording of a woman*.

Police said on Jan. 19, 2021, Mario Berrrones used his cellphone to record a female while she was in the restroom.

The incident happened at an undisclosed residence.

Detectives investigated and executed an arrest warrant for Berrones.

Berrones was charged with a state jail felony and was taken before a judge on July 12. He was given a $7,500 bond.

*Texas Penal Code 21.15: A person commits an offense if, without the other person’s consent and with intent to invade the privacy of the other person, the person: photographs or by videotape or other electronic means records, broadcasts, or transmits a visual image of another in a bathroom or changing room.