Brownsville man charged after attempting to rob car to buy crack, threatening officers

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Brownsville man has been charged after attempting to rob a victim with a knife, amongst other offenses.

David Perez, 44, was taken into custody on January 23, 2022, at approximately 7:40 a.m. on the 1900 block of Old Port Isabel in Brownsville.

A call was made to the Brownsville Police Department Emergency Communications by a man who said that Perez had threatened to stab him as he got out of his car. Perez demanded the keys to the car and money, but the victim managed to escape and run into a nearby business.

Perez was located at the Stripes on Coffee Road and Old Port Isabel, where employees also let the officers know that the alcoholic beverages Perez was drinking were stolen.

After Perez was positively identified by the victim and was taken into custody.

On the way to the city jail, Perez made numerous threats to the officers. Among them, he threatened that the Mexican Cartel would kidnap the officers’ families.

While in jail, Perez admitted that he was trying to steal the vehicle and only wanted $20 to buy crack.

Perez was charged with a first-degree aggravated robbery felony, a state felony for terroristic threats to a peace officer, and theft; a $12,500 bond in addition to time served.