BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man is facing additional charges after allegedly biting an officer while being taken into custody, according to police.

Sergio Ivan Garcia-Armendarez was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault on peace officer, assault family violence, resisting arrest and public intoxication, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 700 block of West Fronton Street and made contact with a woman who called police and said Armendarez was being “aggressive toward everyone at the location,” police said.

While taking a statement from the woman, Armendarez ran out and tried to grab her, police said. According to the release, officers, noticed that Armendarez was intoxicated and started to take him into custody.

“Armendarez bit an officer as the officer was attempting to handcuff him,” the release stated.

He was handcuffed and transported to the city jail.

Police made contact with a family member who alleged that Armendarez had pushed her to the ground twice, causing her to hurt her back, police stated.

Armendarez was arraigned Wednesday and his bond was set at $50,000, according to police.