Brownsville: Man arrested on several drug-related charges

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man on several drug-related charges.

Ivan Guerra Badillo was arrested on Jan. 10 for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest/search, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Officers near Bernal Drive and Minnesota Avenue noticed a black truck in the middle of the road. Officers then encountered Badillo outside of the vehicle.

Badillo was interviewed, and officers noticed that he kept reaching into his pockets and looking around, the post states. The officers instructed for him to keep his hands out of his pockets, advising him that he was going to be placed in handcuffs.

After reaching to grab Badillo, he tried to pull away.

After handcuffing Badillo, officers found a crack pipe inside his pocket, as well as a small amount of marijuana and 19 grams of cocaine in individual plastic baggies, according to the post.

Badillo was arraigned on Jan. 11 for the following charges: