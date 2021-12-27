Brownsville man arrested in HEB parking lot, charged with DWI

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Brownsville man was arrested in an HEB parking lot after refusing to perform a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST).

At 2 a.m. Monday, a Brownsville police officer noticed a red SUV swerving on the 2000 block of Central Blvd., and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, Carlos Sanchez, pulled into the HEB parking lot and told the officer that he was looking for a grocery store.

Sanchez was showing signs of intoxication and the officer could smell alcohol.

Sanchez was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail after having trouble maintaining his balance and refusing to perform an SFST.

The officer was granted a Blood Search Warrant after Sanchez refused to cooperate. Officers on the scene had to restrain Sanchez to obtain the sample.

Sanchez was charged for driving while intoxicated and received another charge for interfering with public duties, both $2,000 bonds.