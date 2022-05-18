BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police said they arrested a man at a local bar for multiple offenses.

According to police Mark Daniel Sada, 27 was taken into custody for public intoxication, assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and resisting transport.

On Monday at around 7 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance call at Shenanigan’s Irish Pub & Grill.

Police said Sada was denied service from the establishment due to his intoxication level. When officers made contact with Sada they asked him to call a family member to pick him up.

Sada responded by telling officers it was their job to call someone for him.

Sada showed all signs of intoxication and the officers arrested him. Sada then started to resist the officer by pulling his hands away and a struggle followed to place handcuffs on Sada.

Authorities said as Sada was handcuffed, and led towards the police unit, he started to pull away and dropped his weight. This action caused the officer to fall with Sada and the officer sustained minor injuries.

Sada was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on May 17.

Mark Daniel Sada was charged with these offenses: