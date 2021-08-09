Brownsville man arrested after trying to run over his girlfriend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man after he attempted to run over his girlfriend and a man.

Mario Humberto Ibarra, 49, was having a verbal argument with a man near the intersection of 8th Street and Wahington Street, according to a press release.

Ibarra’s girlfriend was with them, but when she started to leave the other man followed her.

Police say Ibarra then chased them down in a Buick LeSabre and tried to run them over. Officers were able to recover footage of Ibarra driving toward the victims.

It is unknown how or when police arrived at the scene, however, once they arrested Ibarra, officers found a small bag of crack cocaine and a small bag with cocaine.

Ibarra was booked into the city jail and was charged with three felonies: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. His bond totaled $60,000.