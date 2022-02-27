BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a man for aggravated robbery and obstruction of a police investigation, Sunday morning.

Miguel Angel Rodriguez, at around 4:30 a.m., entered the 7-Eleven located on the 9600 block of Anacua, and ordered the clerk to give him all the money from the register, the Brownsville Police Department said in a release.

Officials said the clerk pressed the silent panic alarm and noticed that Rodriguez was carrying a weapon inside his front jacket pocket.

As the clerk started to open the register, they saw a police car arriving at the store, Brownsville PD said.

The release stated when the officer got down from the car, Rodriguez began to walk out of the store.

The officer noticed several people in the store pointing at Rodriguez as he was walking out, and the officer made contact with Rodriguez, the release said.

Officials said Rodriguez refused to comply with the officer, and a struggle started when the officer grabbed him.

Brownsville PD said after the struggle, the officer was able to arrest Rodriguez, which everyone in the store identified as the one who was trying to rob the store.

Rodriguez had a knife in his jacket pocket, the release said.

He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned on charges of aggravated robbery and obstruction of police investigation with a bond set at $30,250, officials said