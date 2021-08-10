Brownsville man arrested after firing several gunshots into the air

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested on Monday after he fired gunshots into the air, and pointed the loaded gun at his family members.

Brownsville PD was dispatched after residents called saying a man, later identified as Orlando Garza, had been using his gunshot and firing into the air.

Orlando Garza // PHOTO: Brownsville PD

When police arrived, Garza was still holding the gun and officers later learned he had shot off several rounds.

Upon investigation, police found that Garza had pointed the gun at a family member and shot several rounds. No one was hurt but there was damaged property.

Garza was charged with deadly conduct, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, and criminal mischief.