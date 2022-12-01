BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, police said.

Francisco Humberto Yanez, 60, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a child, a news release from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

On Sept. 12, the guardian of the girl contacted police to report the alleged assault. At the time of the incident, the child was 11 years old, police said.

“Yanez had ordered the female victim to undress” before performing sexual acts on the child, police stated in the release.

Yanez turned himself in to police and was arraigned Thursday, police said.

His bond was set at $250,000, according to the release.