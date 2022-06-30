BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a man at Shot Republic, police say.

On June 21, Jose Antonio Sauceda, was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside of Shot Republic, a bar on Pablo Kisel in Brownsville.

According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, Sauceda and a group of men assaulted a man outside of the bar.

Sauceda threatened to use a gun on the victim and was caught on video waiving the handgun in the air.

The victim in this case suffered a concussion after being assaulted by Sauceda.

Sauceda is charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possessiomn of a Firearm by a Felon.