BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is in custody after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman with a door, police told ValleyCentral.

Christopher Garcia was arrested Monday on assault charges after allegedly slamming a door on his brother’s elbow and the back of his pregnant sister-in-law, police told Valley Central.

Garcia’s brother had reportedly kicked him out of his home, which caused Garcia to get upset and slam the door, explained Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Garcia was charged with assault family violence, a 3rd degree felony; and assault family violence, a class A misdemeanor, according to the police department.