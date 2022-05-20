HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Lunada Artisan Market season is scheduled to begin Saturday, May 21, 2022, and will continue once a month until September.

The seasonal, night-time market is held by the City of Brownsville and features a variety of vendors, artists, and activities.

The market is held outdoors at Brownsville’s Linear Park and is pet friendly.

An outdoor movie is also played during each market; bringing your own lawn chair or blanket is encouraged. This week’s movie will be The Angry Birds Movie.

The Lunada schedule is as follows:

May 21, 2022

June 18, 2022

July 16, 2022

August 20, 2022

September 17, 2022

Each market will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday’s market will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with information about the threats birds face and how we can contribute to healthy bird populations.

Linear Park is located at E. 6th St. and E. Ringgold St.