Brownsville Lunada Artisan Market 2021 kicks off summer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department kicks off the start of Lunada Artisan Market nights this Saturday at Linear Park in Brownsville.

The third Saturday of each month are Lunada Artisan Market nights at Linear Park located at E. 7th & E. Ringold St. all summer long, May through September.

The event is free to the public.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. the public is welcomed to enjoy a stroll and everything the event has to offer.

The event will include vendors, artisans, food trucks, entertainment, and a movie in the park.







Movies will begin at dark around 8:30 p.m. Individuals are welcomed to bring their own lawn chair and blankets.

Additionally, the Brownsville Health Department will be providing free on site Covid-19 vaccinations.

All health and safety guidelines will be enforced and encouraged. Practicing social distancing and face masks.

For information call (956)537-3008 or (956)547-6831.