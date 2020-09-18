Brownsville lowers COVID-19 Threat Matrix, health officials say the fight is not over

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Brownsville has lowered its COVID-19 Threat Matrix from a Level 4 to a Level 3.

“Our level is based on the lower the number, the lower the threat, the higher the number the higher the threat,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, Health Director for the City of Brownsville.

Rodriguez said the COVID-19 threat matrix is a 5 level color chart to show where the city stands in positive cases and hospital capacity. Now, the city lowering their threat level as cases decrease.

“The amount of people requesting to be tested has been decreasing for more than two weeks and the positivity rate has been decreasing slowly,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

Governor Abbott announced regions, where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15%, can open businesses to 75% capacity.

While that does not include the Rio Grande Valley, lowering the threat matrix will benefit businesses in Brownsville.

“Businesses can’t wait to have 100% capacity, what this means is also that our businesses will be at a better stage financially speaking and job creations,” said Esmy Villarreal, President and CEO of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.

Health officials say while the threat level has been lowered, the community should still be vigilant.

“I don’t want the public to think that it means we can relax any measures, it doesn’t, it means that the measures that are in order are very effective,” said Dr. Rodriguez.

Dr. Rodriguez urges the public to continue wearing face masks and practicing social distancing when out in the community.