Brownsville LGBT Task Force celebrates pride month with flag-raising event

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — June marks national pride month and a Brownsville organization has put together events throughout the month to spread LGBTQ awareness in the community.

On Wednesday the organization raised the pride flag above the Brownville Convention & Visitors Bureau. The task force said Wednesday’s flag-raising shows their movements in the city are just getting started.

“Having a group like this is really a good opportunity for people in our community to plug into that world to find solutions to find answers and to work with city leadership and people in power to create change that’s hopefully going to be sustainable in the long term,” said Joe Colon Uvalles, co-chair, Brownsville LGBTQ task force.

The Brownsville LGBTQ task force was created by the city commission in December 2019.