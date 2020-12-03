Brownsville leaders say city is open for business after passing new code

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — This week the Brownsville City Commission approved a new Unified Development Code and Zoning Map.

Officials say the new code is expected to attract more business development. Recently the city has experienced economic growth and it wants to build on that momentum.

City Manager Noel Bernal, says they want to continue to improve the city’s business readiness environment.

The Unified Development Code, which developers must follow when building or remodeling, was identified as a problem. Some said the many different codes were difficult to understand.

Bernal says the change makes it less complicated and straight forward if you want to do business with Brownsville.

“You have to find efficiency within your development process so we have a very contrasting arrangement, where our different ordinances were not all consolidated in a manner, that was intuitive and flowed and it created confusion,” he said.

The city has recently invested more than $50 million in public improvements and investments to attract private investments.

With the increase of activity downtown and continued developments at the Port of Brownsville and Space X, Bernal says these are the contributing factors to the transformation of Brownsville.

“We are seeing downtown continuing to see investment by the private sector. We also have a large master plan development that we just announced yesterday for 1,300 acres. This is going to happen in the northern part of town, around the Highway 100 and I-69 area, going to South Padre Island. This new project was also enabled by our modernized codes,” says Bernal.

Bernal adds there are additional developments on the horizon, which they can’t publically share but say those projects are also moving forward because of the new code.

Officials also expect the new business development to create a bigger tax base for the city. This could possibly lead to lower taxes, improve parks, better streets, better drainage, and improvement in the overall quality of life for residents.