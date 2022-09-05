BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Local business women behind the Latina Power T-shirt worn by celebrities across the nation, launched an exclusive Capsule collection with Target for LatinX Heritage Month.

JZD, is owned by wife duo Jennifer Serrano, 30, and Veronica Vasquez, 32. The Latina-owned brand is based in Brownsville and aims to build a sense of community and celebrate cultura every day.

This is the lifestyle brand’s first major retail partnership with Target and as of Sunday, its items can be found on the Target website and in select stores nationwide. Items can be found online via the Target website and in more than 1,500 Target stores nationwide.

The exclusive Capsule collection features t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, jewelry and stationary with sayings and designs centered around the celebration of the Corazon Latino.

“To be approached by Target as a Queer and Latina-owned business and see our collection in stores is a

dream come true,” Serrano and Vasquez, founders of JZD, said. “This collection was inspired by our journey to find our voices as Latinas in this country. The Crecer y Florecer and Corazón Latino pieces are inspired by the beauty of our community’s growth while honoring our ancestors and their sacrifices. For us, the most important part of all of this, is to continue to create pieces that allow our community to feel represented and remind us all of the beauty of our cultura.”

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

(Source: JZD)

Founders: Jennifer Serrano and Veronica Vasquez (Source: JZD)

The couple started the brand in 2016 to empower and remind Latinas that “eres una diosa; poderosa y hermosa,” Serrano and Vasquez said another reason why they started JZD was because they needed a reminder of their power.

As two women with immigrant roots, Serrano and Vasquez are proud to be living their American dream with their “dollar and a dream hustle mentality,” which has catapulted their brand.

JZD blew up on social media after the release of its first successful product, the “now iconic” Pink Latina Power Tee. Since then, the brand has garnered $2 million in sales in under six years and shipped to over 31 countries, all while being independently owned and self-funded.

With over 100,000 social media followers, the brand continues to try and make its community feel represented and connected to its roots.

To shop JZD, visit shopjzd.com or follow the brand on Instagram @ShopJZD and TikTok @ShopJZD.