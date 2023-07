BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is kicking off the Summer Games of Texas.

The games begin at 11:30 a.m. at the student library of Veterans Memorial High School.

The 2023 Summer Games of Texas Brownsville will open with a new conference where elected officials and leaders, Brownsville ISD leaders and Texas Amateur Athletic Federation leaders will discuss the forthcoming athletic competitions that will host thousands from across Texas.