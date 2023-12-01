BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District will provide shuttle services ahead of Friday’s anticipated high school football playoff game.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Veterans Memorial’s matchup versus Corpus Christi Miller had sold out.

The game will be held at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

(Photo: BISD)

Brownsville ISD stated it will provide shuttle services to and from the stadium, as well as free parking at Texas Southmost College ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd.

The shuttle services will run from 5:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at halftime and for one hour after the game.

A livestream of the game will be shared on ValleyCentral