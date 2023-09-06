BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District is hosting a National Aeronautics Space Administration Downlink event where students will hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

The space-to-Earth calls will air live at 9 a.m. Wednesday on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

Students will meet at the James Pace Early College High School auditorium to watch NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Frank Rubio answer prerecorded questions from students.

For more than 22 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth, a release from the district stated.