Brownsville ISD schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for their employees on Saturday, March 6.

Pre-registration will take place on the Brownsville ISD website, by clicking on a banner — Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic — that will open on Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m.

Brownsville ISD mentions employees without internet access can call (956) 548-8000, starting at 9 a.m. Friday for questions or assistance registering.

A total of 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on Saturday, March 6, at the Veterans Memorial Early College High School, 4550 U.S. Military Hwy, starting at 8 a.m.

“No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic and masks will be required.”

Employees will be required to bring the following items:

  • Photo ID
  • Completed COVID1-9 Vaccination Clinic Consent Form
  • Completed IMMTrac Form

This clinic is only available to Brownsville ISD employees.

