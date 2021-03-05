Brownsville ISD schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) will be having a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for their employees on Saturday, March 6.
Pre-registration will take place on the Brownsville ISD website, by clicking on a banner — Registration for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic — that will open on Friday, March 5 at 9 a.m.
Brownsville ISD mentions employees without internet access can call (956) 548-8000, starting at 9 a.m. Friday for questions or assistance registering.
A total of 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered on Saturday, March 6, at the Veterans Memorial Early College High School, 4550 U.S. Military Hwy, starting at 8 a.m.
“No walk-ins will be allowed at the vaccination clinic and masks will be required.”
Employees will be required to bring the following items:
- Photo ID
- Completed COVID1-9 Vaccination Clinic Consent Form
- Completed IMMTrac Form
This clinic is only available to Brownsville ISD employees.