BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District released a campus alert after a threat was made to one of its schools.

The Brownsville Police Department and the district’s police and security services are investigating a threat made at Manzano Middle School.

“Brownsville ISD remains vigilant and all classes are continued as scheduled,” Brownsville ISD stated in a campus alert. “The safety and security of our students and staff is a number one priority. All students and staff are safe and secure.”

