Brownsville ISD receives safety and security grant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Independent District received a $718, 468 safety and security grant from the Texas Education Agency.

The grant aims to help the district improve the safety and security measures of the district.

A press release states the funding will be distributed between the district’s police department and the facilities department.

Brownsville ISD police will be receiving $409,000, which will be used for barriers, security cameras and two-way radio systems. The district states the improvements will provide better communication with law enforcement agencies in Cameron County.

The Facilities Department will be receiving $309, 468. This funding will be used for fencing for Stillman Middle School and other campuses that need improvements, according to the release.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this grant from the Texas Education Agency,” said Oscar Garcia, police chief of Brownsville Independent School District, in the release.

