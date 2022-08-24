BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —As kids return to school, parents should also be involved in helping the community stay safe.

Chief Oscar Garcia of the Brownsville ISD Police Department said regarding parent safety the department has a Safe Schools Parent’s Academy.

Parents can get training on what they can do and what they should know in an emergency.

“We do bring in our parents to talk to them about safe school initiatives that include the lockdown drills, the partnerships that we have with our local law enforcement agencies, and any other information that is that we deem necessary for them to know and it’s important to know what’s in their backpack and monitor their social media,” said Chief Garcia.

Garcia added that the district has weekly staff training and is constantly updating its security measures. The community also added an active shooter drill for students.

“So we go through the basics. Shelter in place, you know, or run, hide and find if it’s necessary. We go through myriad scenarios on which everyone is trained, and they’ve done well so far.”

The training started last year and continued through the summer. The plan is to continue throughout the school year.