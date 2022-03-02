BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) has lifted its masks mandate.

The change will be effective on Monday, March 7, 2022.

“The district continues to take precautionary and necessary measures for the health, safety, and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. René Gutiérrez, superintendent of schools of Brownsville ISD in the release. “After careful consideration and due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases, the district is prepared to move forward and face masks will be optional and encouraged.”

The district stated that it would continue to encourage the use of face masks, practice social distancing and continue handwashing and sanitizing protocols.

Officials also add that those who test positive will be required to quarantine for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at (956) 548-8000.