Brownsville ISD investing millions to become a one to one district

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with Brownsville ISD say they have learned a few things since the spring, which has better prepared them for the fall semester.

As the district heads back to remote learning this fall they developed a strong plan of action. The plan will not only get students connected but will also keep students connected when there is no internet.

Officials say their primary goal is to make sure everyone is educated. Brownsville ISD is working hard to become a one to one district where every student has a computer.

The district has invested $6 million dollars on technology devices as they prepare for remote learning. So far, the district has purchased 11,000 Chrome Books, 6,000 Ipads, 6,500 laptops and 10,000 hotspots.

Even with all the new devices, the district understands that not every student will have an internet connection at home.

School buses will be utilized as Wi-Fi hotspots, and internet will also be available at school campuses. Some can even qualify for a hotspot to take home but maybe limited because of backorders due to demand.

If students still can’t connect, smartphones can also be used to access Google Classroom, where they can submit their work. Another option that students and parents will have will be paper packets.

“Parents are coming up and picking up those booklets, in case the internet goes down. In case they have other issues, those booklets are there available for them, so they could complete the work. Teachers are just not going to wait for the internet, they are going to call them they are going to do phone calls. They can also do one to one interaction with the student as well with parent permission, where they can guide them through the work,” says Obed Leal, Principal, Stell Middle School.

Part of the district’s plan included training all staff to be more knowledgeable on students’ needs and technology as well as updating all students’ contact information.

District officials say communication with students and parents is the most important component of a successful school year.

Equally important they want parents to make sure they are communicating with their students, taking an active role in their education.

Officials also say parents can do their part by keeping their kids on track, by pretending they are going to school. Leal says don’t let them sleep late, and wake them up early.

Leal also says don’t let kids watch TV while doing school work and recommends parents create a space in the home that is just for school work.

The district says if parents have any concerns about the upcoming school year they should reach out to school administrators for guidance.