Brownsville ISD investigating threat at high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District is investigating a threat at one of their high schools.

Brownsville ISD confirmed that Rivera Early College High School had received a threat and released a statement regarding the incident.

The Brownsville Independent School District can confirm a threat to Rivera Early College High School and is currently under investigating. The District does not tolerate this type of behavior and should be reported immediately to campus police. Brownsville Independent School District

The school district urges anyone in the future to utilize the Campus CrimeStoppers line to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

BISD Campus CrimeStoppers can be contacted at (956) 408-0049.

All calls are confidential and will remain anonymous.