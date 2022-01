BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District has announced COVID-19 testing for students and staff.

Testing begins on Tuesday, January 18, and runs through Friday, January 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Administration Building.

The district said testing is available upon request and students will be tested only by parental consent.

For more information call Health Services at 956-548-8191.