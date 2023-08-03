BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District hosted a back-to-school bash Thursday to help students get ready for a new school year.

The bash allowed families to receive services and supplies for children at no charge.

BISD superintendent Rene Gutierrez says the district is helping provide their students with what they need to be ready for their first day of school.

“It’s a backpack, school supplies. we’re providing them also with haircuts, vaccines,” Gutierrez said.

With inflation affecting back-to-school supply prices, Brownsville families attended the back-to-school bash all day.

Ana Logan, a grandmother who took her grandkids, said she is grateful for the district and what they are providing its students.

She took advantage of their school supplies and haircuts.

Olivia Martinez, a mother of five, attended the event with her children to receive supplies. She said she liked how the event brought the community together.

“I thought it was something very productive for the kids to come and get what they need for back to school,” Martinez said.

The BISD school year kicks off Wednesday, August 16.