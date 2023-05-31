BROWNSVILLE, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Graduation season is among us and Brownsville Independent School District officials say they want to make sure all of the ceremonies are safe and well-staffed.

Last year, each ceremony averaged around two-thousand people in attendance, and around the same number is expected on all six graduation nights this year. The ceremonies will be held at the Sams Memorial Stadium.

Brownsville ISD police will have officers strategically placed throughout the stadium to ensure maximum security. They have also partnered with other local law enforcement to help out during the events.

“It’s gonna be a steady flow of traffic will be out there,” said Brownsville ISD police sergeant Cindy Paz. “We’ve also coordinated with other law enforcement agencies like Brownsville PD and Cameron County that will be sending support. As far as law enforcement, I was here in traffic control, so we’ll be helping each other out.”

Parking at Sams Stadium is limited and officials ask that those attending any of the ceremonies be patient and allow themselves time to park. The district said all regulations are in place to ensure everyone remains safe. The Brownsville ISD police department will be using a metal detector to screen all attendees.

“No coolers, no large backpacks, no camera bags,” Paz said. “So, what is approved is small clutch-size purses and clear bags. No larger than twelve by six inches.”

Other things that are not allowed are glass vases filled with flowers and mylar balloons, which are shiny metallic ones that come in a variety of sizes and shapes.

The ceremonies will start on Thursday, June 1st, and will continue until Tuesday, June, 6th, in the following order:

Thursday, June 1st Lopez Early College High School, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2nd Brownsville Early College High School, 10:30 a.m. (TSC Performing Art Center) Hannah Early College High School, 7:30 p.m.

