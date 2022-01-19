Brownsville ISD delaying start of class Friday due to weather

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be delaying the start of class on Friday, Jan. 21.

The district is making the move as a strong cold front is forecasted to push through the Rio Grande Valley Thursday morning.

The district said they will begin class at the following time:

Elementary Schools at 9 a.m.

Middles schools at 8:40 a.m.

High Schools at 9:45 a.m.

Bus routes will also start at a later time.

The pickup time for students will be moved one hour later for the regular time. The district adds that students can still be dropped off at the same time they usually do.

However, school staff will be reporting at the usual time.

All after-school programs and outdoor events will be canceled. Indoor events will continue as scheduled, said a post.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956-548-8000.

Right around dawn, Thursday, the leading edge of a cold air mass will slice through Deep South Texas firing off a few showers, shifting winds to out of the north, and setting the area up for a couple of miserable wet and cold days.

From Thursday night to Friday morning the Valley will experience gusty north winds, temperatures falling through the 30s, that wind and cold combo will make it feel like 22 degrees on your skin Friday morning.