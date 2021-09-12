Districts canceling class, delaying start times due to tropical storm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas — (ValleyCentral) — School districts are announcing the cancellation or delaying of the school day on Monday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Brownsville:

According to a release, classes at Brownsville ISD will begin later in the day on Monday for elementary, middle, and high schools.

Elementary schools will begin at 8:45 a.m., middle schools at 8:25 a.m., and high schools at 9:30 a.m.

Transportation schedules will also be delayed.

All staff members are required to report as scheduled. At this time, after-school programs will operate normally.

Point Isabel ISD

The Point Isabel Independent School District announced it is canceling class and all district activities on Monday.

San Perlita

The San Perlita Independent School District is cancelling class on Monday.

Classes will resume on Tuesday.

San Benito

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District is canceling all after-school tutorials and after-school program activities on Monday.