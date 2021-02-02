Brownsville ISD continues meal distributions at elementary campuses

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) announced the continuation of meal distribution with a modified list of schools.

The district’s Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Department will continue to provide daily curbside meal pick-up for BISD students’ at 10:30 a.m. from Aiken, Benavides, Burns, Canales, Castaneda, Champion, Egly, El Jardin, Gallegos, Garden Park, Gonzales, Keller, Morningside, Palm Grove, Paredes, Pullam, Russell, Skinner, Vermillion and Villa Nueva elementary schools.

The enrollment procedure verification will also continue, with no changes, allowing parents or guardians to pick-up meals. To receive meals, parents or guardians will need to provide the letter of enrollment with a unique barcode for each BISD student in their household, said the district.

The letter must be prominently displayed when picking up meals. It must unobstructed on the inside windshield on the driver’s side to allow FNS to scan and verify enrollment.

Finally the district said families that are in the vehicle must adhere to the county mandates and wear masks. In addition, students will not be required to be present in the vehicle.

For more information, contact the Brownsville Independent School District at 956-548-8000.