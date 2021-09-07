Brownsville ISD board to consult attorney about censuring trustee

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Isolated School District board trustees met on Tuesday for a regular meeting.

On the agenda, under closed meeting, are two items to discuss and consultation with the legal team regarding trustee Minerva Peña.

One item is set to discuss and consult with the legal counsel about possible censuring of Peña and issuing a referral to Cameron County District Attorney.

The other item is to consult the censure and, rather than a referral to the DA, issue a trespass notice.

According to the agenda, both items were placed by request of Eddie Garcia and received support from Dr. Prisci Roca Tipton, Denise Garza, Daniella Lopez Valdez.

The reason for the consult to the legal team was not disclosed on the public agenda. Peña was re-elected last year for position 6 and is a retired Department of Public Safety Sergeant/Trooper, according to BISD’s website.

As of 9:30 p.m., the BISD board was in a closed meeting.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as information becomes available.