BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville ISD announced COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 and younger.

According to the district the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be made available on June 27.

Children receiving the Moderna vaccine for ages 6 months to 5 years will receive two-doses and those receiving the Pfizer for ages 6 months to 4 years will receive three doses.

The vaccines will be available by appointment only on Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Health Services Department in the central administration building room 112 located at 708 Palm Blvd., said the district.

Individuals must present the following upon arrival:

Valid photo ID

Completed BISD consent form

Completed IMMTrac form

The district adds that a parent or guardian must accompany a student age 17 or younger.

To schedule an appointment call 956-548-8191 or for more information 956-548-8000.