Brownsville ISD announces return to in-class instruction

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is returning back to school for in-class instruction learning starting Monday, Nov. 30.

In a Facebook post written by the school district, BISD says “The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is not extending additional waivers to delay the reopening of schools.”

Brownsville Independent School District returns to in-class instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 (BISD via Facebook Nov. 17)

BISD’s Superintendent, Dr. René Gutiérrez confirmed with Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on Tuesday returning back-to-school.

BISD’s waiver ends Friday, Nov. 20, and will reopen campuses for face-to-face instruction. Distance learning is still an option if parents chose to continue with online instruction.