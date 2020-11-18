Brownsville ISD announces return to in-class instruction

Local News

by: Illiana Luna

Posted: / Updated:

Brownsville ISD Logo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is returning back to school for in-class instruction learning starting Monday, Nov. 30.

In a Facebook post written by the school district, BISD says “The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is not extending additional waivers to delay the reopening of schools.”

Brownsville Independent School District returns to in-class instruction on Monday, Nov. 30 (BISD via Facebook Nov. 17)

BISD’s Superintendent, Dr. René Gutiérrez confirmed with Commissioner of Education Mike Morath on Tuesday returning back-to-school.

BISD’s waiver ends Friday, Nov. 20, and will reopen campuses for face-to-face instruction. Distance learning is still an option if parents chose to continue with online instruction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday