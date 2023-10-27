BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District has announced Jesus H. Chavez as its interim superintendent.

Chavez is a native of Brownsville and a respected, experienced educational leader with 18 years of experience as a superintendent, according to the district’s news release.

Brownsville ISD says Chavez will work with the current superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez to ensure a smooth transition in leadership.

The district said they look forward to its continued success and facing the challenges ahead with Chavez.