BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Fire Department is investigating a fire that sparked early Wednesday at a local bar.

The fire was reported about 3:52 a.m. at the Ibissa Lounge Bar, at 3101 Pablo Kisel Road in Brownsville.

The building suffered smoke damage, officials said.

The fire is being investigated as a “possible arson”, according to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer.