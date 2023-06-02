BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is accepting local catering services for the Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport.

Vendors who are interested to request for a quote, may go visit in person from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2. The deadline to enter is at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9.

Caterers must be able to offer pre-made food choices for breakfast, lunch or dinner at the concession area of the Airport Terminal, according to a news release.

Vendors can pick the food and drink of their choice to have in their catering space. Additionally, they are required to accept cash and credit card payments.

Foot traffic at the Brownsville International Airport has an approximate of 400 travelers daily with an extra two additional departures and arrivals on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“Catering space is available for rental by time slots for three months and if needed monthly after the initial three month period,” the City of Brownsville said.

The available catering time slots are as follows:

Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Dinner: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Additionally, vendors are required to have the following insurances:

Worker’s Compensation and Employer’s Liability Insurance

Commercial General Liability Insurance

Automobile Liability Insurance

To request an offical quote, contact purchasing@brownsvilletx.gov.

For more information, contact Procurement at (956) 548-6087.