Brownsville increases capacity in restaurants and gyms in public areas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Brownsville city officials are increasing capacity in shared spaces like restaurants and gyms.

Previously the city of allowed 25 percent capacity. However, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said the city’s order was invalid. Saying it was not consistent with Governor Greg Abbott’s statewide order of allowing 50 percent capacity in public areas.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said, “we did what we did on July 23 knowing that some people would have an issue with it. Knowing that we could no longer sit idly by and watch our communities get this virus, I can tell you with 100 percent that I have zero regrets about doing that.”

The city urges residents to follow safety precautions despite the progress in reopening.