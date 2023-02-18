BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A week after launching calls to artists, the city of Brownsville has now announced an update of its budget for the pending downtown mural project — allocating more money to pay a muralist.

On Feb. 10, the city announced they will be accepting applications from local artists for a new mural that will be located at 1268 E. Elizabeth St.

The original amount the artists will receive for the making of the mural was $5,869.79 and with a supply budget of $1,173.96. According to a release from the city, the lead artist will now receive $11,268.12, however the budget amount for supplies will remain the same.

As a previous ValleyCentral article reported, requirements include submitting a small portfolio of two to five images of past mural works, an artist statement with biographical, website, and/or social media information, curriculum vitae, a preliminary budget breakdown and materials list and mural proposals that are aligned with the community themes listed.

For more information on the mural requirements, visit the Brownsville Facebook page or visit www.brownsvilletx.gov.