BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — 1 in 4 children in Texas struggle with food insecurity and community leaders are working to close that gap.

A great way to battle food insecurity is by educating and promoting the growing and harvesting of your own food.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez III was highlighted as a Hungry Hero by No Kid Hungry Texas thanks to his work with the community. The mayor has been involved with the Cannery Public Market, which was formerly an abandoned building and will now serve as the Brownsville Farmers Market and as a food bank.

“It’s great. It’s great for Texas. It’s great for Brownsville; we have some issues, certainly here with food insecurity, that we’re trying to solve. I think it’s important especially to highlight Hispanic communities and some of the issues that Hispanic communities are seeing in regard to childhood hunger in regards to hunger overall, especially with the economic situation that we find ourselves in.”

He is also a member of the Mayors’ Alliance to End Childhood Hunger, where mayors across the nation lean on each other’s initiatives and advice to make a difference in their communities.

Veronica Dimas is a Brownsville advocate and leader. She ensures the community has access to nutritious meals, as well as resources and education to help them thrive. She is part of the Brownsville Wellness Coalition, where she dedicates her time to helping others

“These past years with the covid happening, we were tackling food distribution, so we were able to work distributing some of this food and working with other farmers and other, and the RGV Food Bank, and we were able to create fresh fruits and vegetables for the community.”

The Brownsville Wellness Coalition focuses on cultivating healthy food and lifestyles with its five community gardens. Community members can learn how to cultivate their own food by giving them the tools and education needed.