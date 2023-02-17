BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department hosted the Brownsville Games of Texas Hotelier & Partnership Opportunities Social.

The department encouraged all local businesses and hoteliers to join the city for breakfast and learn about the July 2023 Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas.

Texas Amateur Athletic Federation`s Games of Texas took place Friday morning at the Brownsville Events Center. The breakfast served as an informational event to show local business owners how they could be benefitting partners of the city-wide sporting event.