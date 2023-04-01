BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City of Brownsville hosts an egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt for dogs and their owners.

The Beggin’ N’ Eggs event begins at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at Catherine Stillman Dog Park, 416 FM 511.

Dogs can sniff around, look for treat-filled Easter eggs, and hang out and play with other dogs. Owners can also get a chance to take a picture with their pup and the Easter bunny during the event.

To participate, owners must register their dogs and pay a $5 registration fee per family.

Spots are limited, and only two dogs can be registered per person.

Owners must have their dogs on non-retractable leashes, have current tags, and always be under their watch.

City officials ask owners to be aware of their pets and not bring dogs, who are uncomfortable in large crowds, loud surroundings, or around other pets.

Participating pets must be four months and older. Owners must be 16-years-old and older.

During the event, owners are asked to bring water bowls for their pets and to pick up after them.

Visit Cob.Recdesk.com/Community/Program to register from now until midnight on Sunday, April 2.

For more information or special accommodations, contact events coordinator Shannon Contreras at (956) 450-7011 or through email at events@brownsvilletx.gov.