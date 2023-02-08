HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Regional Medical Center’s cardiac rehabilitation department held an event Tuesday evening to celebrate heart month.

Local health officials are taking time this month to raise awareness on risk factors for heart disease and how to live a heart-healthy lifestyle.

““Having professionals here to make sure that as our patients are admitted and have gone through a cardiac event, we’re connecting them with information, making sure that they have the resources to be able to be successful and improve their outcomes post cardiac event,” Valley Regional Medical Center CEO David Irizarry said.

The event focused on cardiac rehabilitation patients.

Officials encourage people to practice self-care by taking time for physical activity on a daily basis.